Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 118,124 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,220,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $108.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

