Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Chardan Capital

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLN stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.88. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300,875 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.