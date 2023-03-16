Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Chardan Capital

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance
SLN stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.88. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.
Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
