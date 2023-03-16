SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 11.49%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

