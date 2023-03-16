Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Increases By 16.1%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance
Shares of HYHDF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 14,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,283. Sixty Six Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Sixty Six Capital Company Profile
