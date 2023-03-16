Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Increases By 16.1%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HYHDF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 14,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,283. Sixty Six Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Sixty Six Capital alerts:

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides data center and information processing services in the United Kingdom, Asia, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an investor and developer in the financial technology sector. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.