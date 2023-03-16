Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Grows By 8.9%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after purchasing an additional 253,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 119,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.85. 1,211,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,630. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

