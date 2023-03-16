Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Declines By 8.9%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 553,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

KLX Energy Services Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 325,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,906. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 909,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 121,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About KLX Energy Services

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLXE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.