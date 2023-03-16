Short Interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Declines By 8.2%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
