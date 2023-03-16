Short Interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Declines By 8.2%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 230,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,955. The company has a market cap of $172.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

