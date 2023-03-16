Short Interest in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Increases By 8.5%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 84,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,320. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 81.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

