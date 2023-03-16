Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Rises By 7.7%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of inTEST stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,408. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

