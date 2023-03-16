Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Drops By 14.6%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Interlink Electronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697. Interlink Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Interlink Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

