Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Decreases By 11.1%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 986,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inogen by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Stock Up 0.6 %

INGN opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

