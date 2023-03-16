Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Drops By 11.3%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 507,800 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Fibra UNO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF remained flat at $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.