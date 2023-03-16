Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Increases By 11.1%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.0 days.

Exor Trading Down 11.3 %

OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $9.43 on Thursday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758. Exor has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

