Short Interest in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Drops By 7.3%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 247,800 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 7,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94. EVI Industries has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

