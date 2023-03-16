Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Declines By 11.4%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %

About EMX Royalty

Shares of EMX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 43,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,830. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.78.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

