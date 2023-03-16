Short Interest in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Declines By 8.1%

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 566,331 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 138,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 163,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.38.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.