Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Drops By 8.1%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 1,169,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,645. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $21.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 224,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

