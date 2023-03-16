Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Drops By 7.5%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.20) to GBX 1,625 ($19.80) in a report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.20) to GBX 2,200 ($26.81) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.25) to GBX 2,000 ($24.38) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,742. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

About Compass Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2489 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

