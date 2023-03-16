Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Drops By 12.0%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CIDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CIDM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
