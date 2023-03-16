Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Declines By 9.9%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,700 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 1,174,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.6 days.

China Life Insurance Trading Down 2.5 %

CILJF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 36,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

