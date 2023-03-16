Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Grows By 17.0%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 728,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.7 days.

CCL Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. 18,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.