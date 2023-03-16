Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Decreases By 14.3%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CareMax Stock Up 2.1 %

CareMax stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 1,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. CareMax has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

