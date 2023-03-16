Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Decreases By 9.0%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 461,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 7.1 %

CLMT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 243,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,762. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

