Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Decreases By 9.0%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 461,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 7.1 %
CLMT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 243,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,762. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.
Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.