Short Interest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Rises By 13.0%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,670,000 after buying an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 128,836 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 3,970,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,438. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.