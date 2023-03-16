Short Interest in Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Rises By 6.5%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azelis Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AZLGF opened at C$21.13 on Thursday. Azelis Group has a one year low of C$20.89 and a one year high of C$21.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.29.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

