Short Interest in Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Rises By 6.5%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:AZLGF opened at C$21.13 on Thursday. Azelis Group has a one year low of C$20.89 and a one year high of C$21.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.29.
