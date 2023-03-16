Short Interest in Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Declines By 9.9%

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

