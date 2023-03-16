Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Grows By 11.8%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on AHT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
AHT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 649,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,602. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
Featured Articles
