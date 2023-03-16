Short Interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declines By 8.5%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 6,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after buying an additional 385,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

