Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Increases By 11.0%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 290,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,393. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.12. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

