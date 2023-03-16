Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Drops By 8.6%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

