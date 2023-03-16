Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Drops By 8.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of ELUXY traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
