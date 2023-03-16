Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Drops By 8.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ELUXY traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AB Electrolux (publ)

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

