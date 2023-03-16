Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,892.20 ($35.25).

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.56) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.34) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.22) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.56) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.52) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,259.50 ($27.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,454.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,374.48. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,897 ($23.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($31.85). The company has a market cap of £156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 2,021.05%.

In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.25) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($218,192.15). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.47) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($242,684.10). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

