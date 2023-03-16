SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 4,590,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,294. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,922 shares of company stock worth $312,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.