SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 4,590,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,294. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,922 shares of company stock worth $312,241. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $184,096,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

