Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $98.05 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00021964 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00213429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,343.97 or 0.99907828 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0042577 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,406,679.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.