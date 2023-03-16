Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 5.6 %

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.05. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.04 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SES. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.