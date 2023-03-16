SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $1,869,103.84 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,214. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

