Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,843. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

