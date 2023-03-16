Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $22.79 million and approximately $10,972.78 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.26 or 0.06713805 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00063444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00051783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.