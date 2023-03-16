Samsara (IOT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Samsara (NYSE: IOT):

3/3/2023 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

2/27/2023 – Samsara had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 4,760,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Get Samsara Inc alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 360,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $7,551,764.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,034,959 shares of company stock worth $31,842,466 over the last 90 days. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.