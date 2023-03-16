Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $214,619.68.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Samsara by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

