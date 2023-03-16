Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after buying an additional 161,767 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after buying an additional 443,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Safehold by 79.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,726,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 761,930 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold, Inc engages in acquiring, owning, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. It also offers capital solutions. The company was founded on April 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

