Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SBR stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.