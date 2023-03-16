RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.99.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.