RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of RS Group stock remained flat at $11.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. RS Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EENEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of RS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,216.67.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

