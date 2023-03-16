Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $96.08. The stock had a trading volume of 958,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,737. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

