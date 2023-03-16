Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 40 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.