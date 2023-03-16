Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.85 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

