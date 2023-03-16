Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROPGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $420.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

