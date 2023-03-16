Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $420.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

