Rodney Clemente Sells 768 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $18,424.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $786,416.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Rodney Clemente sold 925 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,043.75.
Energy Recovery Stock Performance
ERII opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $26.34.
Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.