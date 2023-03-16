Rodney Clemente Sells 768 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $18,424.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $786,416.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Rodney Clemente sold 925 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,043.75.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

ERII opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 289,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Energy Recovery by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

